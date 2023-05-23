MOV Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Movado Group Inc (MOV) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Movado Group Inc to post earnings of $0.26 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $148.3 million. Last quarter, Movado Group Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.03 on estimates of $0.86. The stock fell by -14.53% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MOV stock has fallen by -14.26%.

About Movado Group Inc

Movado Group, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of watches. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment includes the design, development, sourcing, marketing and distribution of watches, in addition to after-sales service activities and shipping. The Retail segment includes the company’s outlet stores. The company was founded by Gedalio Grinberg in 1967 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

