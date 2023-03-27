Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Motus Gi Holdings (MOTS) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Motus Gi Holdings to post earnings of -$1.20 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $423 thousand. Last quarter, Motus Gi Holdings beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$1.69 on estimates of -$1.88. The stock fell by -9.09% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MOTS stock has fallen by -5.50%.

About Motus Gi Holdings

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. is a medical technology company, which is dedicated to improving endoscopy outcomes and experiences. It engages in the development and commercialization of the Pure-Vu System to improve the colonoscopy experience and assist in the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer and other diseases of the rectum and colon. The company was founded in September, 2016 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

