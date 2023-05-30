Mongodb, Inc. (MDB) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Mongodb, Inc. (MDB) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mongodb, Inc. to post earnings of $0.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $347.77 million. Last quarter, Mongodb, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.57 on estimates of $0.07. The stock fell by -8.36% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MDB stock has risen by 48.55%.

Is Mongodb, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MDB stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $259.13, implying downside potential of -8.55% from current levels.

MDB shares have gained about 85.58% in the past six months.

About Mongodb, Inc.

MongoDB, Inc. engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. Its products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas, and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A. Merriman, Kevin P. Ryan, and Geir Magnusson Jr. in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

