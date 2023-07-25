Mondelez International (MDLZ) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Mondelez International (MDLZ) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mondelez International to post earnings of $0.69 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $8.22 billion. Last quarter, Mondelez International beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.89 on estimates of $0.81. The stock rose by 3.94% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MDLZ stock has risen by 12.71%.

Is Mondelez International Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MDLZ stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $82.06, implying upside potential of 10.41% from current levels.

MDLZ shares have gained about 15.58% in the past six months.

About Mondelez International

Illinois-based Mondelez International, Inc. is one of the largest snack companies in the world, with it manufacturing and marketing snack food products like biscuits (cookies, crackers and salted snacks), chocolate, gum & candy as well as various cheese & grocery and powdered beverage products. Its iconic global brands include Oreo, belVita and LU biscuits; Cadbury Dairy Milk, Milka and Toblerone chocolate; Sour Patch Kids candy and Trident gum.

