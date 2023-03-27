Molecular Templates (MTEM) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Molecular Templates (MTEM) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Molecular Templates to post earnings of -$0.30 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $8.81 million. Last quarter, Molecular Templates beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.44 on estimates of -$0.49. The stock rose by 7.14% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MTEM stock has fallen by -11.08%.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. The company utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. Molecular Templates was founded on October 17, 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

