MOGO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Mogo Finance Technology (MOGO) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mogo Finance Technology to post earnings of -C$0.08 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$15.12 million. Last quarter, Mogo Finance Technology beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.06 on estimates of -C$0.10. The stock rose by 17.86% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MOGO stock has risen by 40.37%.

Is Mogo Finance Technology Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MOGO stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $2.47, implying upside potential of 208.71% from current levels.

MOGO shares have gained about 29.05% in the past six months.

About Mogo Finance Technology

Difference Capital Financial, Inc. is a venture capital company, which engages in investing in growth companies. Its portfolio inludes financial technologies, internet, media and media technologies, technologies, healthcare, and other. The company was founded by Henry Kneis, Paul D. Sparkes, and Michael A. Wekerle on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

