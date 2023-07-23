MMSI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Merit Medical (MMSI) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Merit Medical to post earnings of $0.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $310.1 million. Last quarter, Merit Medical beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.64 on estimates of $0.55. The stock rose by 5.27% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MMSI stock has risen by 17.82%.

Is Merit Medical Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MMSI stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $91.40, implying upside potential of 11.46% from current levels.

MMSI shares have gained about 16.03% in the past six months.

About Merit Medical

Merit Medical Systems, Inc. engages in the manufacture and market of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups. The Endoscopy segment integrates advanced non-vascular stent technology with balloon dilators, inflation devices, guide wires, procedure kits, and other devices that are used by gastroenterologists, endoscopists, pulmonologists, and thoracic and general surgeons. The company was founded by Fred P. Lampropoulos, Darla Gill, Kent W. Stanger and William Padilla in July 1987 and is headquartered in South Jordan, UT.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.