MMNNF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Munters Group AB (MMNNF) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Munters Group AB to post earnings of SEK1.48 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK3.38 billion. Last quarter, Munters Group AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.28 on estimates of SEK0.89.

Year-to-date, MMNNF stock has risen by 0.00%.

Is Munters Group AB Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MMNNF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $12.01, implying upside potential of 51.07% from current levels.

MMNNF shares have gained about 0.00% in the past six months.

About Munters Group AB

Munters Group AB is a Sweden-based provider of energy efficient air treatment and climate control solutions primarily within food, pharmaceutical and data center sectors. The company is organized in four business areas: Air Treatment, Data Centers, AgHort and Mist Elimination, and supported by Global Operations and Global Services units. The product portfolio comprises air intakes/air inlets, temperature and humidity control air treatment systems, fans and light filters, heat exchangers, heaters, mist eliminators, pollution control and volatile organic compounds abatement technologies to remove liquid and solvents from the air.

