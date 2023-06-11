MMMB Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

MamaMancini’s Holdings (MMMB) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/13/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect MamaMancini’s Holdings to post earnings of $0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $22.38 million. Last quarter, MamaMancini’s Holdings beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.06 on estimates of $0.02. The stock rose by 4.79% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MMMB stock has risen by 43.78%.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings

MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. engages in the marketing of specialty prepared, frozen, and refrigerated foods for sale in retailers. Its products include meatballs with Italian sauce, meatloaf, and Italian entrees as well as beef, turkey, chicken, and pork. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

