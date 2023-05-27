MMAT Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Meta Materials Inc. (MMAT) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/29/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Meta Materials Inc. to post earnings of -$0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.27 million. Last quarter, Meta Materials Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.04 on estimates of -$0.06. The stock fell by -11.54% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MMAT stock has fallen by -77.27%.

About Meta Materials Inc.

Meta Materials designs and manufactures high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites with a wide range of applications in 5G communications, consumer electronics, aerospace, health and wellness, clean energy, and automotive. Its nano-optic technology provides anti-counterfeiting security features for currencies and government documents.

