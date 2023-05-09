Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Mitsubishi Estate (MITEY) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mitsubishi Estate to post earnings of $0.35 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.55 billion. Last quarter, Mitsubishi Estate missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.15 on estimates of $0.26. The stock rose by 0.39% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MITEY stock has fallen by -6.49%.

About Mitsubishi Estate

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Office Building, Lifestyle Property, Residential, International, Investment Management, Architectural Design and Engineering, Hotel, Real Estate Services, and Others. The Office Building segment manages office buildings, parking lots, and air conditioning business. The Lifestyle Property segment develops and leases commercial and logistics facilities. The Residential segment ventures into the construction, sale, and management of condominiums, single-unit houses, residential and commercial lots, and leisure facilities. The International segment develops, leases, and manages overseas properties. The Investment Management segment manages real estate for investment purposes and other types of assets. The Architectural Design and Engineering segment designs and supervises construction and civil engineering projects. The Hotel segment operates Royal Park Hotel chains. The Real Estate Services segment offers real estate brokerage and related services. The Others segment includes information systems development, maintenance management, and consigned salary structure training services. The company was founded on May 7, 1937 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

