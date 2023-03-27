Minim, Inc. (MINM) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Minim, Inc. (MINM) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Minim, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.05 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $14.5 million. Last quarter, Minim, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.09 on estimates of -$0.03. The stock fell by -21.40% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MINM stock has fallen by -35.22%.

About Minim, Inc.

Zoom Telephonics, Inc. engages in the design, production, sale, and support ofcable modems, cable gateways and other communication products. Its products include cable modems & gateways, mobile broadband modems, wireless routers, Multimedia over Coax adapters, Digital Subscriber Line modems and dial-up modems. It offers its products under the Zoom, Hayes, and Motorola brands. The company was founded by Frank Blase Manning and Peter Robin Kramer in May 1977 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

