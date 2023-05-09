MGTX Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Meiragtx Holdings (MGTX) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Meiragtx Holdings to post earnings of -$0.66 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $4.87 million. Last quarter, Meiragtx Holdings missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.58 on estimates of -$0.50. The stock rose by 1.79% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MGTX stock has fallen by -9.26%.

About Meiragtx Holdings

MeiraGTx Holdings Plc is a clinical-stage biotech company, which engages in the development of novel gene therapy treatments. It operates through the United States and United Kingdom geographical segments. Its pipeline includes AAV-CNGB3, AAV-CNGA3, AAV-RPE65, AAV-RPGR, AAV-AQP1, and AAV-UPF1. The company was founded on March 20, 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

