MGTA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/11/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Magenta Therapeutics to post earnings of -$0.40 per share. Last quarter, Magenta Therapeutics missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.30 on estimates of -$0.26. The stock rose by 2.53% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MGTA stock has risen by 73.54%.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of novel medicines for bone marrow transplants. It offers platform that focuses on critical areas of transplant medicine. The company was founded by David Scadden, Derrick Rossi, Alan Tyndall, Luigi Naldini, Robert Negrin, John F. Dipersio, and Jason Gardner in June 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.