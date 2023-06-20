Methode Electronics (MEI) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Methode Electronics (MEI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/22/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Methode Electronics to post earnings of $0.45 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $297.09 million. Last quarter, Methode Electronics missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.54 on estimates of $0.70. The stock fell by -8.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MEI stock has fallen by -13.45%.

Is Methode Electronics Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MEI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $47.50, implying upside potential of 24.48% from current levels.

MEI shares have lost about -13.53% in the past six months.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc. engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers. The Interface segment provides a variety of copper and fiber-optic interface and interface solutions for the aerospace, appliance, commercial food service, construction, consumer, material handling, medical, military, mining, point-of-sale, and telecommunications markets. The Industrial segment manufactures external lighting solutions, industrial safety radio remote controls, braided flexible cables, current-carrying laminated busbars, and devices. The Medical segment refers to the medical device business. The company was founded by William Joseph McGinley in 1946 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

