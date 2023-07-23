MEQ Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Mainstreet Equity (MEQ) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mainstreet Equity to post earnings of C$1.31 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$52.28 million. Last quarter, Mainstreet Equity beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$2.22 on estimates of C$1.18. The stock rose by 1.49% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MEQ stock has risen by 12.77%.

About Mainstreet Equity

Mainstreet Equity Corp is a residential real estate company in Canada. It is focused on the acquisition, redevelopment, repositioning, and management of mid-market rental apartment buildings in Canadian markets. The company generates revenue from Rental income and others.

