Pre-Earnings

MEDS Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Trxade Group Inc. (MEDS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Trxade Group Inc. to post earnings of -$0.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.18 million. Last quarter, Trxade Group Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.45 on estimates of -$0.30. The stock fell by -16.39% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MEDS stock has risen by 45.53%.

Is Trxade Group Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MEDS stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $16.88, implying upside potential of 92.04% from current levels.

MEDS shares have gained about 46.99% in the past six months.

About Trxade Group Inc.

Trxade Group, Inc. provides an on-line platform for pharmaceutical purchasers. It owns and operates a business-to-business web-based marketplace focuses on the United States pharmaceutical industry. It operates web-based market platform that enables trade among healthcare buyers and sellers of pharmaceuticals, accessories and services; provides state-licensed pharmacies and buying groups in the United States with pharmaceuticals approved by the United States Food and Drug Administration; and acts as technology consultant provider that supports their programming needs and provides research on pharmaceutical pricing and shortages in acute care and retail settings. The company was founded on July 15, 2005 and is headquartered in Land O’ Lakes, FL.

More News & Analysis on MEDS

Trxade Health amends merger agreement with Superlatus
The FlyTrxade Health amends merger agreement with Superlatus
8d ago
MEDS
TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Amends Definitive Merger Agreement with Superlatus, Inc.
MEDS
Superlatus, Inc. and TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. Sign Definitive Merger Agreement to Create a Global Strategic Platform for Food and Healthy Snack Marketplace and Distribution
MEDS
More MEDS Latest News >

