MEDP Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Medpace Holdings Inc to post earnings of $1.91 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $433.75 million. Last quarter, Medpace Holdings Inc beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.27 on estimates of $1.82. The stock rose by 11.22% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MEDP stock has risen by 17.76%.

About Medpace Holdings Inc

Medpace Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance. The company was founded by August James Troendle in July 1992 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

