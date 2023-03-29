Medipharm Labs (Otc) (MEDIF) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Medipharm Labs (Otc) (MEDIF) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Medipharm Labs (Otc) to post earnings of -C$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$5.83 million. Last quarter, Medipharm Labs (Otc) missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.03 on estimates of -C$0.02. The stock rose by 0.00% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MEDIF stock has risen by 7.30%.

About Medipharm Labs (Otc)

MediPharm Labs Corp has the distinction of being the first company in Canada to become a licensed producer for cannabis oil production under the Access to Cannabis for Medical Purposes Regulation without first receiving a cannabis cultivation license. The focus on cannabis concentrates from current Good Manufacturing Practices and ISO standard clean rooms and critical environments laboratory, allows MediPharm Labs to produce purified, pharmaceutical-grade cannabis oil and concentrates for derivative products. The company has invested in research-driven team, technology, downstream extraction methodologies and purpose-built facilities to deliver safe and precisely-dosed cannabis products to patients and consumers.

