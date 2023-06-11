MDI Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Major Drilling (MDI) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/13/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Major Drilling to post earnings of C$0.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$193.77 million. Last quarter, Major Drilling missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of C$0.08 on estimates of C$0.09. The stock fell by -2.27% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MDI stock has fallen by -19.23%.

About Major Drilling

Major Drilling Group International Inc is engaged in the business of contract drilling. Basically, it provides services to companies which are involved in mining and mineral exploration. It offers surface and underground coring, directional, reverse circulation, sonic, geotechnical, environmental, water-well, coal-bed methane, shallow gas, and underground percussive/long hole drilling services, as well as various drilling-related mine services. The company has operations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, South America, Asia, Africa and Europe.

