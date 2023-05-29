MCLD Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Mcloud Technologies Corp. (MCLD) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/31/2023.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mcloud Technologies Corp. to post earnings of -C$0.75 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$3.5 million. Last quarter, Mcloud Technologies Corp. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$1.22 on estimates of -C$0.65. The stock fell by -6.50% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MCLD stock has fallen by -38.33%.

About Mcloud Technologies Corp.

mCloud Technologies Corp is a Canadian based software company. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare platform, mCloud offers asset management solutions to three industries namely Foodservice, Oil and Gas, and Wind. IoT sensors bring data from connected assets into the cloud, where AI and analytics are applied. mCloud includes an ecosystem of operating subsidiaries that deliver high-performance IoT, AI, 3D, and mobile capabilities to customers, all integrated into AssetCare. The company derives revenue from the sales of hardware, perpetual software licenses, and subscriptions. The company operates in Canada and the United States.

