MCBI Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (MCBI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. to post earnings of $0.43 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $11.46 million. Last quarter, Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.69 on estimates of $1.06. The stock fell by -1.59% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MCBI stock has fallen by -16.64%.

About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc.

Mountain Commerce Bancorp Inc operates as a bank holding company. It offers personal and business banking services. The bank offers checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and loans and lines of credit, such as mortgage loans, personal loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate lending, small business administration loans, equipment lending, operating lines of credit, and credit cards. It also provides private banking services; remote deposit capture services; treasury management solutions; and online banking services.

