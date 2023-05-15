MBX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Microbix Biosystms (MBX) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 05/17/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Microbix Biosystms to post earnings of -C$0.00 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at C$4.1 million. Last quarter, Microbix Biosystms missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -C$0.01 on estimates of -C$0.00. The stock fell by -14.29% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MBX stock has fallen by -8.64%.

About Microbix Biosystms

Microbix Biosystems Inc develops biological products and technologies. The company manufactures and develops cell culture-based biological products and technologies. It has developed and acquired two technologies; Kinlytic and LumiSort. The company operates in two industries: the development, manufacturing, and distribution of cell-based products and technology and, the provision of the facility, technical and production personnel for contract research and development. Microbix operates in three principal geographical areas: North America, Europe and in other foreign countries. It derives most of its revenue from Europe.

