MBWM Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Mercantile Bank (MBWM) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $1.10 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $51.84 million. Last quarter, Mercantile Bank beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.31 on estimates of $1.16. The stock fell by -2.54% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MBWM stock has fallen by -11.70%.

About Mercantile Bank

Mercantile Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan. It offers checking and savings accounts, credit and debit cards, mobile and Internet banking, business loans, mobile wallet, health savings account, and treasury management services. The company was founded on July 15, 1997 and is headquartered in Grand Rapids, MI.

