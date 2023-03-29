Mav Beauty Brands (MAV) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Mav Beauty Brands (MAV) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/31/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mav Beauty Brands to post earnings of $0.04 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $25.48 million. Last quarter, Mav Beauty Brands missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.01 on estimates of $0.04. The stock fell by -18.18% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MAV stock has risen by 33.33%.

About Mav Beauty Brands

MAV Beauty Brands Inc is a global personal care company dedicated to providing consumers with premium quality, authentic and differentiated products. Its next generation platform consists of complementary and growing personal care brands: Marc Anthony True Professional, Renpure, Cake Beauty and The Mane Choice. Its products include a wide variety of hair care, body care and beauty products such as shampoo, conditioner, hairstyling products, treatments, body wash, and body and hand lotion across multiple collections that each serve a different and personalized consumer need. The company’s products are sold in over 35 countries around the world, in over 100 major retailers and through over 60,000 doors.

