Marten Transportation (MRTN) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Marten Transportation (MRTN) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Marten Transportation to post earnings of $0.29 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $301.93 million. Last quarter, Marten Transportation beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.28 on estimates of $0.27. The stock rose by 2.52% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MRTN stock has risen by 4.12%.

About Marten Transportation

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment. The Dedicated segment provides transportation solutions to individual customers using temperature-controlled trailers, dry vans, and specialized equipment. The Intermodal segment offers transports its customer’s freight utilizing temperature-controlled trailers and dry containers on railroad flatcars for portions of trips. The Brokerage segment involves in arranging smaller third-party carriers to transport freight for its customers in temperature-controlled trailers and dry vans. The company was founded by Roger R. Marten in 1946 and is headquartered in Mondovi, WI.

