MAPIF Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Mapletree Industrial Trust (MAPIF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/26/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mapletree Industrial Trust to post earnings of S$0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at S$180.11 million. Last quarter, Mapletree Industrial Trust beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of S$0.03 on estimates of S$0.02.

Year-to-date, MAPIF stock has fallen by -2.26%.

Is Mapletree Industrial Trust Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MAPIF stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $2.00, implying upside potential of 21.80% from current levels.

MAPIF shares have lost about -6.17% in the past six months.

About Mapletree Industrial Trust

Mapletree Industrial Trust, or MIT, is a real estate investment trust involved in the ownership and management of industrial properties across Singapore. In terms of total value and square footage, most of the company’s real estate portfolio comprises multi-tenanted flatted factories, Hi-Tech buildings, and business park buildings. MIT generates revenue in the form of rental income derived from the leasing of its industrial facilities in medium- to long-term leases. The company’s flatted factories account for the majority of this rental income. Mapletree Industrial’s customer base encompasses a variety of companies engaged in manufacturing and wholesale and retail trade activities.

