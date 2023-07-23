MAPGF Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Mapletree Logistics Trust (MAPGF) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Mapletree Logistics Trust to post earnings of S$0.02 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at S$194.52 million. Last quarter, Mapletree Logistics Trust missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of S$0.02 on estimates of S$0.03. The stock fell by -1.14% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MAPGF stock has fallen by -1.36%.

Is Mapletree Logistics Trust Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MAPGF stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $1.42, implying upside potential of 21.99% from current levels.

MAPGF shares have lost about -7.62% in the past six months.

About Mapletree Logistics Trust

Mapletree Logistics Trust, or MLT, is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring and developing logistics and distribution facilities throughout Asia. The company operates a real estate portfolio split between single-user assets and multi-tenanted buildings with long-term tenant leases. These properties are large warehouses. The vast majority of MLT’s real estate assets in terms of square footage, revenue, and total value are located in Singapore, Japan, and Hong Kong. The company derives nearly all of its income from rental revenue from tenants. MLT’s customers are mostly food and beverage, electronics, IT, and fashion companies. The firm also has real estate holdings in South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, and Vietnam, as well as sizable square footage in China.

