Manhattan Associates (MANH) Q2 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Manhattan Associates (MANH) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Manhattan Associates to post earnings of $0.72 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $216.69 million. Last quarter, Manhattan Associates beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.80 on estimates of $0.65. The stock rose by 8.53% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, MANH stock has risen by 60.31%.

Is Manhattan Associates Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for MANH stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $196.00, implying upside potential of 1.05% from current levels.

MANH shares have gained about 55.01% in the past six months.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc. engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segment: The Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.