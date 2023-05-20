Maha Energy AB Class A (7M7) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Maha Energy AB Class A (7M7) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/22/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Maha Energy AB Class A to post earnings of $0.01 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $12 million. Last quarter, Maha Energy AB Class A missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.00 on estimates of $0.04. The stock fell by -2.30% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, 7M7 stock has risen by 1.73%.

About Maha Energy AB Class A

Maha Energy AB is a company involved in the oil and gas industry. Its focus is to implement Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) technologies to existing and maturing oil fields. The company holds assets in two countries including Lak Ranch in the USA and Tartaruga and Tie Field in Brazil. Geographically, it operates in Sweden, Brazil, and the United States of America of which Brazil generates a majority revenue.

