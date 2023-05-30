M Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Macy’s (M) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Macy’s to post earnings of $0.46 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $5.01 billion. Last quarter, Macy’s beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.88 on estimates of $1.58. The stock rose by 11.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, M stock has fallen by -29.95%.

Is Macy’s Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for M stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $22.44, implying upside potential of 56.49% from current levels.

M shares have lost about -37.98% in the past six months.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc. engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. Its brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products. The company was founded by Rowland Hussey Macy Sr. on March 6, 1929 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

