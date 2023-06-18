LZB Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/20/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated to post earnings of $0.72 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $533.03 million. Last quarter, La-Z-Boy Incorporated beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.91 on estimates of $0.66. The stock rose by 15.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LZB stock has risen by 20.63%.

About La-Z-Boy Incorporated

La-Z-Boy, Inc. engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Upholstery, Casegoods, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas. The Casegoods segment markets and distributes wood furniture such as bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces; and also manufactures some custom upholstered furniture. The Retail segment primarily sells upholstered furniture, in addition to some casegoods and other accessories, to the end consumer through the retain network. The Corporate and Other segment includes the shared costs for corporate functions, including human resources, information technology, finance, and legal. The company was founded by Edwards M. Knabusch and Edwin J. Shoemaker in 1927 and is headquartered in Monroe, MI.

