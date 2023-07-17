LVS Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Las Vegas Sands to post earnings of $0.44 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.41 billion. Last quarter, Las Vegas Sands beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.28 on estimates of $0.20. The stock rose by 3.66% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LVS stock has risen by 23.54%.

Is Las Vegas Sands Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LVS stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $70.92, implying upside potential of 16.38% from current levels.

LVS shares have gained about 11.92% in the past six months.

About Las Vegas Sands

Founded in 2004, Nevada-based Las Vegas Sands Corp. is a leading global developer of destination properties that feature accommodations, gaming, entertainment and retail, convention and exhibition facilities, celebrity chef restaurants and other amenities. It operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States.

