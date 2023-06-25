LVO Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Liveone, Inc. (LVO) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 06/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Liveone, Inc. to post earnings of -$0.03 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $25.01 million. Last quarter, Liveone, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.04 on estimates of -$0.05. The stock rose by 2.11% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LVO stock has risen by 146.88%.

About Liveone, Inc.

LiveXLive Media, Inc. engages in the acquisition, distribution and monetization of live music, Internet radio, and music-related streaming and video content. It provides music fans the ability to watch, listen, experience, discuss, deliberate, and enjoy live music and entertainment. The company also involves in the sale of subscription-based services and advertising from music offerings and the licensing of live music content rights and services. LiveXLive Media was founded on December 28, 2009 by Robert Scott Ellin and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, CA.

