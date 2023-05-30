LULU Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Lululemon Athletica (LULU) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 06/01/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lululemon Athletica to post earnings of $1.96 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $1.92 billion. Last quarter, Lululemon Athletica beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $4.40 on estimates of $4.26. The stock rose by 12.72% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LULU stock has risen by 5.22%.

Is Lululemon Athletica Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LULU stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $400.86, implying upside potential of 17.81% from current levels.

LULU shares have lost about -10.53% in the past six months.

About Lululemon Athletica

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, Lululemon Athletica, Inc. is an athletic apparel retailer. The company designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. The company operates through two business segments: Company-Operated Stores, which comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and Direct to Consumer, which is its e-commerce business.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.