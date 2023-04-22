LU Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Lufax Holding Ltd. (LU) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/24/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lufax Holding Ltd. to post earnings of CNH0.28 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at CNH13 billion. Last quarter, Lufax Holding Ltd. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -CNH0.36 on estimates of -CNH0.33. The stock rose by 1.08% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LU stock has fallen by -3.68%.

Is Lufax Holding Ltd. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LU stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $2.34, implying upside potential of 27.87% from current levels.

LU shares have gained about 12.27% in the past six months.

About Lufax Holding Ltd.

Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. The company provides personal lending services to small business owners as well as salaried workers in China, and provides tailor-made wealth management solutions to China’s middle class and affluent population.

