LTX Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Lime Technologies AB (LTX) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/14/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lime Technologies AB to post earnings of SEK1.52 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at SEK143.3 million. Last quarter, Lime Technologies AB beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of SEK1.58 on estimates of SEK1.33. The stock fell by -4.59% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LTX stock has risen by 17.12%.

About Lime Technologies AB

Lime Technologies AB is a software as a service company. The company develops, sells, and implements user-friendly and flexible CRM systems. Its business model is based on the offering of subscription agreements as well as consulting services for the implementation and continuous adaptation of the company’s products.

