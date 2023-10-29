LTHM Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Livent Corp (LTHM) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 10/31/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Livent Corp to post earnings of $0.48 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $264.41 million. Last quarter, Livent Corp beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.51 on estimates of $0.47. The stock rose by 2.23% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LTHM stock has fallen by -20.39%.

Is Livent Corp Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LTHM stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $27.90, implying upside potential of 84.65% from current levels.

LTHM shares have lost about -30.85% in the past six months.

About Livent Corp

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. It specializes in battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.