LPLA Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect LPL Financial Holdings Inc. to post earnings of $4.33 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $2.39 billion. Last quarter, LPL Financial Holdings Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $4.21 on estimates of $4.00. The stock rose by 4.63% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LPLA stock has fallen by -4.86%.

Is LPL Financial Holdings Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LPLA stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $237.33, implying upside potential of 15.55% from current levels.

LPLA shares have lost about -15.98% in the past six months.

About LPL Financial Holdings Inc.

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc. serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provide objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

