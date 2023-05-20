Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Lordstown Motors Corp. (RIDE) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 05/22/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lordstown Motors Corp. to post earnings of -$0.19 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $518 thousand. Last quarter, Lordstown Motors Corp. missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.45 on estimates of -$0.32. The stock fell by -8.93% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RIDE stock has fallen by -75.70%.

Is Lordstown Motors Corp. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for RIDE stock is a Moderate Sell, with an average analyst price target of $2.00, implying upside potential of 628.33% from current levels.

RIDE shares have lost about -81.93% in the past six months.

About Lordstown Motors Corp.

