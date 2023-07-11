LOOP Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Loop Industries (LOOP) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/13/2023.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Loop Industries to post earnings of -$0.12 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $120 thousand. Last quarter, Loop Industries beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.11 on estimates of -$0.06. The stock rose by 0.32% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LOOP stock has risen by 29.20%.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc. is a technology and licensing company, which engages in owning patented and proprietary technology that depolymerizes no and low value waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic and polyester fiber. It produces LOOP branded PET plastic resin which is found in water bottles, consumer packaging, and carpets. The company was founded by Daniel Solomita in 2015 and is headquartered in Terrebonne, Canada.

