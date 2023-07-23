LOGI Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Logitech International (LOGI) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 07/25/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Logitech International to post earnings of $0.46 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $915.64 million. Last quarter, Logitech International beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.50 on estimates of $0.42. The stock rose by 3.85% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LOGI stock has risen by 1.05%.

Is Logitech International Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LOGI stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $66.23, implying upside potential of 4.35% from current levels.

LOGI shares have gained about 10.31% in the past six months.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones. The company was founded by Daniel Borel, Pierluigi Zappacosta, and Giacamo Marini on October 2, 1981 and is headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland.

Stay up-to-date on earnings this week, with TipRanks’ Earnings Calendar.