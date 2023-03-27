Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

Local Bounti Corporation (LOCL) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 03/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Local Bounti Corporation to post earnings of -$0.25 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $7.27 million. Last quarter, Local Bounti Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.30 on estimates of -$0.26. The stock rose by 11.51% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LOCL stock has fallen by -73.64%.

About Local Bounti Corporation

