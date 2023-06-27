LNN Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Lindsay Corp. (LNN) is scheduled to report 3rd quarter earnings on 06/29/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q3 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lindsay Corp. to post earnings of $2.14 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $206.34 million. Last quarter, Lindsay Corp. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $1.63 on estimates of $1.53. The stock fell by -11.55% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LNN stock has fallen by -22.82%.

Is Lindsay Corp. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LNN stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $154.50, implying upside potential of 23.54% from current levels.

LNN shares have lost about -24.70% in the past six months.

About Lindsay Corp.

Lindsay Corp. provides proprietary water management and road infrastructure products and services. It operates its business through the Irrigation and Infrastructure segments. The Irrigation segment includes the manufacture and marketing of center pivot, lateral move, and hose reel irrigation systems, as well as various innovative technology solutions such as GPS positioning and guidance, variable rate irrigation, wireless irrigation management, M2M communication technology, and smartphone applications. The Infrastructure segment is involved in the manufacture and marketing of moveable barriers, specialty barriers, crash cushions and end terminals, and road marking and road safety equipment; the manufacture and sale of large diameter steel tubing and railroad signals and structures; and the provision of outsourced manufacturing and production services. The company was founded by Paul Zimmerer in 1955 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

