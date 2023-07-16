LMT Upcoming Earnings Report: What to Expect?

Lockheed Martin (LMT) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/18/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Lockheed Martin to post earnings of $6.45 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $15.92 billion. Last quarter, Lockheed Martin beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $6.43 on estimates of $6.00. The stock rose by 2.40% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LMT stock has fallen by -3.31%.

Is Lockheed Martin Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LMT stock is a Hold, with an average analyst price target of $498.00, implying upside potential of 7.26% from current levels.

LMT shares have gained about 4.57% in the past six months.

About Lockheed Martin

Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company and is engaged in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration and sustainment of advanced technology systems, products and services. The majority of Lockheed Martin’s business is with the U.S. Department of Defense and U.S. federal government agencies. Lockheed Martin’s business is also comprised of international government and commercial sales of products, services and platforms. The company’s operating units are divided into four categories including, Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems and Space Systems.

