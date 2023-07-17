LMST Earnings Report this Week: Is It a Buy, Ahead of Earnings?

Limestone Bancorp (LMST) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 07/19/2023.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Limestone Bancorp to post earnings of $0.59 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $15 million. Last quarter, Limestone Bancorp missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.55 on estimates of $0.61. The stock fell by -0.65% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LMST stock has fallen by -3.90%.

About Limestone Bancorp

Limestone Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community bank with commercial and personal banking products. The company includes wealth management and trust services, and an innovative on-line bank which delivers competitive deposit products and services through an on-line banking division operating under the name of Ascencia. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Commercial Real Estate, Residential Real Estate, Consumer, Agricultural, and Other. The company was founded by Maria L. Bouvette in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, KY.

