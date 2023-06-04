LMNR Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Limoneira (LMNR) is scheduled to report 2nd quarter earnings on 06/06/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q2 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Limoneira to post earnings of $0.19 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $48.24 million. Last quarter, Limoneira missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of -$0.53 on estimates of -$0.34. The stock rose by 4.49% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LMNR stock has risen by 34.54%.

Is Limoneira Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LMNR stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $20.67, implying upside potential of 26.34% from current levels.

LMNR shares have gained about 25.85% in the past six months.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Co. is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division comprised of lemon operations and other agribusiness segments include farming, harvesting, lemon packing, and lemon sales operations. The Rental Operations division focuses on the residential and commercial rentals, leased land operations, and organic recycling. The Real Estate Development division deal in the real estate projects and development. The company was founded by Nathan W. Blanchard and Wallace L. Hardison in 1893 and is headquartered in Santa Paula, CA.

