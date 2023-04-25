LLY Earnings this Week: How Will it Perform?

Eli Lilly And Company (LLY) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect Eli Lilly And Company to post earnings of $1.73 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $6.87 billion. Last quarter, Eli Lilly And Company beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $2.09 on estimates of $1.78. The stock fell by -3.46% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LLY stock has risen by 5.13%.

Is Eli Lilly And Company Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LLY stock is a Moderate Buy, with an average analyst price target of $375.31, implying downside potential of -2.10% from current levels.

LLY shares have gained about 9.78% in the past six months.

About Eli Lilly And Company

Founded in 1876, Eli Lilly & Co. is a leading healthcare company that manufactures and sells pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

