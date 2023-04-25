LKQ Corporation (LKQ) Q1 Earnings Cheat Sheet

LKQ Corporation (LKQ) is scheduled to report 1st quarter earnings on 04/27/2023, before the market opens.

Regarding Q1 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Corporation to post earnings of $0.96 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $3.26 billion. Last quarter, LKQ Corporation missed earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.78 on estimates of $0.85. The stock fell by -0.71% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, LKQ stock has risen by 7.62%.

Is LKQ Corporation Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for LKQ stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $65.70, implying upside potential of 14.88% from current levels.

LKQ shares have gained about 7.18% in the past six months.

About LKQ Corporation

LKQ Corp. engages in providing alternative parts to repair and accessorize automobiles and other vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F. Flynn in February 1998 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

