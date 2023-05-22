LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) Q4 Earnings Cheat Sheet

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (RAMP) is scheduled to report 4th quarter earnings on 05/24/2023, after the market closes.

Regarding Q4 estimates, Wall Street analysts expect LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. to post earnings of $0.18 per share. Revenue expectations are pegged at $149.58 million. Last quarter, LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. beat earnings estimates, reporting EPS of $0.28 on estimates of $0.27. The stock fell by -9.25% the day after the last earnings release.

Year-to-date, RAMP stock has risen by 12.18%.

Is LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. Stock a Buy?

Wall Street’s consensus rating for RAMP stock is a Strong Buy, with an average analyst price target of $35.00, implying upside potential of 31.98% from current levels.

RAMP shares have gained about 23.69% in the past six months.

About LiveRamp Holdings, Inc.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. engages in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The company’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products. LiveRamp Holdings was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

